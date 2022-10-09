bKash offers 10pc cash back at 10-10 shopping festival

Following the last five years' success, this year bKash has brought 10% instant cashback on payment at 30 Bangladeshi e-commerce platforms on the occasion of "10-10" online shopping festival starting on the 10th day the 10th month. The online shopping festival will continue till October 25. Under this offer, customers can avail up to BDT 150 in a day and a maximum of BDT 300 during the campaign period.

Through bKash payment, customers can purchase variety of products and services including clothes, footwear, electronics, lifestyle and daily essentials more affordably at the 30 online platforms including Ajkerdeal, Sheba.xyz, Bata E-com, Star Tech, Pathao Limited, SaRa Lifestyle, Dorjibari and Bangla Shoppers from the comfort of their homes at more affordable price.

These offers can be availed upon payment through bKash app, payment gateway (PGW) and USSD code *247#. Details of the offers are available in this link - www.bkash.com/tenten-megaoffer-sep22. To shop online, customers can visit https://tenten.com.bd/.

In this regard, the participating organizations formally made an announcement of the festival at bKash Head Office on Thursday (6th October). Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash; Fahim Mashroor, chief coordinator of the 10-10 festival along with other senior officials of the organizations were present at the event.

Mir Nawbut Ali, Chief Marketing Officer of bKash, said, "We are glad to be with this initiative from the very beginning. bKash always strives to bring more freedom and flexibility in daily transactions to empower the customers. This initiative is aimed at enabling customers to shop online easily and securely by spending digital money in digital way. Our utmost cooperation will continue to make the 10-10 campaign successful and popular."

Fahim Mashroor, CEO of AjkerDeal, said, "Since 2018, 10-10 is being organized every year in the month of October. bKash has been the online payment partner of this event since the first year. Only our local e-commerce companies participate in this event. This event is held every year to highlight that our local companies are cementing a strong foothold in the emerging e-commerce industry with quality service and honest business. This time, highest number of domestic companies are participating in the fair."

Ilmul Haque Sajib, Chief Operating Officer of Sheba.xyz, said, "10-10 fair has become a festival among e-commerce companies. Its scale is increasing every year. I hope this will boost the confidence of the consumers in e-commerce platforms. Thanks to bKash for being a partner in this event every year." -BSS



















