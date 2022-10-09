Video
Biden moves to end legal limbo for US Big Tech in Europe

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

US President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, Oct 7: US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday designed to protect the privacy of personal data transfers between the EU and the United States and address European concerns about US spying activity.
The executive order provides a new legal framework for transatlantic data flows that are critical to the digital economy, the White House said.
The move by Biden is the latest attempt to end years of court battles in which activists in Europe have questioned the legality of the data transfers and thrown the EU operations of US Big Tech into jeopardy.
"This is a culmination of our joint efforts to restore trust and stability to transatlantic data flows," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters.
"It will enable a continued flow of data that underpins more than a trillion dollars in cross-border trade and investment every year."
The EU's Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders hailed the executive order as a "significant step", though officials in Brussels warned that it was only the start of a process that could take months to reach a new data deal.
US tech giants have faced a barrage of lawsuits from EU privacy activists concerned about the ability of US intelligence services to access the personal data of Europeans that use Facebook or Google for their internet needs.
Europe's top court has invalidated previous arrangements, known as equivalency deals, after hearing complaints that US laws violate the fundamental rights of EU citizens.
The White House said the executive order addresses concerns raised by the Court of Justice of the European Union when it ruled that the previous framework known as Privacy Shield did not provide adequate protection.
Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, whose legal campaigns brought down the previous pacts, said he would likely challenge the new arrangement.     -AFP


