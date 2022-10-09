IMF frees up $3.8b more in funds for Argentina

WASHINGTONM, Oct 8: The International Monetary Fund's board on Friday approved a new loan tranche of $3.8 billion to debt-plagued Argentina, the crisis lender said in a statement.

The decision, approved by the IMF's technical teams in September, was taken at the end of the second review of the Extended Fund Facility worth a total of $44 billion over 30 months.

The latest tranche brings to $17.5 billion the total disbursed to Buenos Aires to strengthen the country's economic stability and promote sustainable growth.

"In response to the market disruptions of mid-2022, Argentina's new economic team adopted decisive corrective measures that are starting to restore confidence and policy credibility," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

Georgieva's praise appeared aimed at Argentina's new economic minister Sergio Massa, who pledged in early August to honor the commitment with the IMF to reduce the country's public deficit to 2.5 percent this year.

But she nevertheless described the economic situation as "fragile," and noted that "prudent macroeconomic policies and steadfast program implementation" including expenditure controls and tighter social spending will still be needed. -AFP



















