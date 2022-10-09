US, Taiwan, GF to boost women’s empowerment

The U.S. Department of State and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation Office in the United States, are proud to partner with the Grameen Foundation (GF) to launch the Building Economic Inclusion via the Blue Economy (BELUU) programme.

The BELUU programme is, a three-year effort to enhance women's ability to thrive via a more connected business environment, demonstrating the benefits of inclusive development, women's economic empowerment, and democratic values that foster participation from all, according to a media note issued by the US State Department on Friday.

GF, founded as Grameen Foundation USA, also known as "GFUSA", is a global non-profit organization based in Washington, DC, that works to replicate the Grameen Bank microfinance model around the world through a global network of partner microfinance institutions. Its CEO is Steve Hollingworth.

The programme will focus on the power of the blue and green economies to increase the market participation of women entrepreneurs in the island nations of Palau, Nauru, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Marshall Islands.

BELUU will work with women-led civil society organizations to address barriers women islanders experience with respect to market engagement and disruptions in the economy. In response to worsening climate impacts, including cyclones, drought, and sea-level rise, as well as the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on women and girls, BELUU will prioritize advancing equity through outreach to and consultation with individuals from rural areas, ethnic minority communities, and LGBTQI+ communities.

Under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), BELUU is co-funded by the United States and Taiwan and is expected to reach more than 56,000 women and youth entrepreneurs and community members.

The United States is committed to partnering with AIT and TECRO to enhance all women's meaningful participation in the global economy.





