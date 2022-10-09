Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US, Taiwan, GF to boost women’s empowerment

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Business Correspondent

The U.S. Department of State and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation Office in the United States, are proud to partner with the Grameen Foundation (GF) to launch the Building Economic Inclusion via the Blue Economy (BELUU) programme.
The BELUU programme is, a three-year effort to enhance women's ability to thrive via a more connected business environment, demonstrating the benefits of inclusive development, women's economic empowerment, and democratic values that foster participation from all, according to a media note issued by the US State Department on Friday.
GF, founded as Grameen Foundation USA, also known as "GFUSA", is a global non-profit organization based in Washington, DC, that works to replicate the Grameen Bank microfinance model around the world through a global network of partner microfinance institutions. Its CEO is Steve Hollingworth.
The programme will focus on the power of the blue and green economies to increase the market participation of women entrepreneurs in the island nations of Palau, Nauru, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Marshall Islands.
BELUU will work with women-led civil society organizations to address barriers women islanders experience with respect to market engagement and disruptions in the economy.  In response to worsening climate impacts, including cyclones, drought, and sea-level rise, as well as the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on women and girls, BELUU will prioritize advancing equity through outreach to and consultation with individuals from rural areas, ethnic minority communities, and LGBTQI+ communities.
Under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), BELUU is co-funded by the United States and Taiwan and is expected to reach more than 56,000 women and youth entrepreneurs and community members.
The United States is committed to partnering with AIT and TECRO to enhance all women's meaningful participation in the global economy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Event
Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses
Canada jobless rate drops slightly to 5.2pc in Sept
‘UK needs rate hikes, whatever the cost’
Carew ramps up alcohol production on higher demand
Beximco raises 32.5m euro overseas
No peace for India's rupee as mighty dollar thunders on
India wants UK trade pact to boost services


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Registration to be start on Oct 7
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft