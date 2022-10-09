Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World facing 5th wave of debt crisis: World Bank Chief

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 246

World Bank President David Malpass

World Bank President David Malpass

WASHINGTON, Oct 8: The world is facing a "fifth wave of debt crisis," World Bank President David Malpass warned Friday, calling for more support for countries in distress.
The pandemic forced many countries to take on more borrowing, and the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have warned that many are already facing or at risk of debt distress amid soaring global inflation and rising interest rates.
"I'm worried about the debt levels, worried about the individual countries," Malpass told reporters.
"In 2022 alone, around $44 billion in debt service payments from bilateral and private debt service have become due" in some of the poorest countries, bigger than the foreign aid flows the countries could hope for, he said.
"Right now we're in the midst of what I think is a fifth wave of debt crisis."
Speaking days before policymakers gather in Washington for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Malpass called for "radically more transparency" from creditors and borrowers on the debt levels.
He has long called for China, a major creditor to low-income nations, to be more open about the lending and more active in efforts to restructure debt, a process that has struggled to gain traction.
His comments come at a difficult time for the world economy, which is grappling with surging inflation and rising interest rates that threaten to ripple around the globe and derail nascent recoveries.
Some observers have warned that aggressive interest rate hikes by major economies could trigger a global recession, but policymakers say allowing high inflation to take hold would be even worse.
"It's very important, as we face these financial crises around the developing world, that we recognize the supreme importance of the advanced economies in terms of restoring growth and moving towards a faster growth environment," Malpass said.
Developing countries also need more capital flows, and although the World Bank is expanding help for countries, it is "simply not enough," he said.
According to the World Bank, there have been four waves of debt accumulation in the global economy since 1970, and have generally sparked financial crises in many emerging and developing economies.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Business Event
Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses
Canada jobless rate drops slightly to 5.2pc in Sept
‘UK needs rate hikes, whatever the cost’
Carew ramps up alcohol production on higher demand
Beximco raises 32.5m euro overseas
No peace for India's rupee as mighty dollar thunders on
India wants UK trade pact to boost services


Latest News
Deadly clashes in West Bank, shooting attack in Jerusalem
ICPC 2021: DU team wins regional programming contest at BUBT
Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi tody
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
Tajul hails prospect of waste-to-energy revolution
President urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country
Two workers killed as roof collapses in Khagrachhari
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
We don’t need any external advices for Bangladesh: Momen
Most Read News
Julian Assange supporters form human chain outside UK Parliament
11 killed as bus catches fire in India's Maharashtra
Elon Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions
The members of DB  in a special drive seized a huge amount of foreign liquor
Registration to be start on Oct 7
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
Russia names new general to lead Ukraine offensive
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft