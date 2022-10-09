Video
Sunday, 9 October, 2022, 11:07 AM
Business

Research project CREATE launched for Bangladesh apparel industry

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Business Correspondent

The garment industry is the major source of foreign earnings which fetches about 87 percent of income while contributing 11 percent to GDP and employing almost 4 million people in garment industry.
But remains the second largest polluting sector in the world and also second-highest water-consuming sector globally a accounting for about 20 percent of wastewater and 10 percent of carbon emissions.
It was revealed in the opening of the finding of the international research project recently titled 'Circular Economy in Bangladesh's Apparel Industry (CREATE)' at Aalborg University, Denmark, and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh.
 Speakers on the occasion focus on different issues related to the circularity shift in the garment industry of Bangladesh. The main objective of this project is to investigate the circular economy transition in global apparel value chains linked with Bangladesh's apparel industry and develop effective policies.
The research at a cost of BDT 17 crores (12 million Danish kroner), funded by Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) and jointly conducted by both the universities will moreover award 3 PhD degrees and two PhD courses will also be developed.
The continuous development of the industry is damaging environment in a drastic way. To reduce this negative impact on environment and ensuring sustainable production and management it is therefore necessary to reduce waste extraction by reducing water and energy consumption in garments through use of innovative state-of-the-art technologies.
Other partners of this project involves IBA, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), DANIDA Fellowship Centre, Copenhagen Business School, Dansk Mood and Textile, Global Fashion Agenda, Ethical Trading Initiative, SOAS University of London, Manchester Fashion Institute, Manchester Metropolitan University, and Access to Innovation.
Associate Professor Dr. Mohammad B. Rana, CREATE Research Project Leader, Aalborg University and Bangladesh Project Coordinator Prof. Dr. Md. Amanullah made the opening address.
President of BGMEA Faruque Hasan, Vice Chancellor of Ahsanullah University  of Science and Technology Professor Dr. Muhammad Fazle Ilahi, Aalborg University Business School Head Professor Christian Nielsen, Aalborg Vice Mayor Morten Thiessen among others spoke on the occasion.


