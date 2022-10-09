Video
Govt bonds to be traded in stock market from Monday

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Business Correspondent

Trading of the government bonds or securities is going to start from Monday for the first time on the new platform.
Treasury Bonds and Bills in the Market Infrastructure (MI) module (system) will be settled through the Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken the initiative to include the government securities in the capital market considering the interests of investors.
The Central Bank has written a separate letter to Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to take all preparations in this regard.
The BB has issued a notification in this regard on Thursday (October 6). Following it, BSEC has given instructions to Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange to complete the preparations.
BSEC Executive Director and Spokesperson Rezaul Karim told the media that Bangladesh Bank has sent a letter to Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange to take the necessary preparations.
A senior official of Dhaka Stock Exchange said trading of government securities will start from October 10. Preparation is completed as per BSEC instructions. Bangladesh Bank, BSEC, DSE, CSE, CDBL, stock brokers and other related parties will start the transaction from the stipulated day.


