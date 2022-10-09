Video
Import-export through Hili Land Port resumes

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

RANGPUR, Oct 8: Import and export activities resumed through Hili Land Port (HLP) in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur after an eight-day vacation on the occasion of the Durga Puja.
 General Secretary of the Customs, Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association of HLP Jamil Hossain Cholonto said import-export activities remained suspended from September 30 to October 7 last marking the occasion.
 Imports, exports, customs clearance, loading and unloading of imported goods resumed this morning through the land port after celebrations of the greatest religious festival Durga Puja of the sanatan community.
 "After unloading the Indian freight trucks, local trucks started loading and leaving the land port for different parts of the country with imported goods from this afternoon," he added.
Officer-in-Charge of the immigration check post (ICP) at HLP Md. Badiuzzaman said movement of passport-visa holder citizens, however, remained normal through the ICP during the period despite closure of import and export activities.    -BSS


