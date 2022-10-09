Video
BD may seek to confirm $4.5b loan in WB-IMF Washington meet

Published : Sunday, 9 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh is likely to seek $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the next three years in the 7-day IMF-World Bank (WB) annual meeting that is scheduled to begin in Washington from Monday.
Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal will lead Bangladesh delegation comprising Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Secretary, and the Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary and some other high officials.
The meeting will take place at the IMF-WB headquarters in Washington on October 10-16. In July, the government sought the budgetary support from the IMF to minimise the yawning balance of payment (BoP) gap in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.
The country is also searching for credit facilities from other sources, like the WB, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), etc, for minimising budget deficit in the coming days.
The Bangladesh delegation members will meet the IMF high officials, including deputy managing director. They will request the IMF for confirming the loan. The country is likely to receive the IMF-assured $4.5 billion loan in three years - $1.5 billion in each year.
The delegation would also meet high-level executives of the IFC, MIGA, WB, AIIB and IDB on the sidelines of the IMF-WB meeting, officials at the finance ministry said. The country is also searching for credit facilities from other sources, like the WB, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), etc, for minimising budget deficit in the coming days.


