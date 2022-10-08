Preventive health care stressed to keep away illness

Although most of people in the country think that post-medical treatment is health services but doctors and experts point out that it is only one part of health services. Another important part of health service is proper healthy living or preventive health care system. Experts complain that in the country where medical services are limited in terms of population, the issue of preventive health care system is still left on papers.

Sumaiya Rahman, a resident of Malibagh area of Dhaka, has started gaining weight after giving birth to two children and has recently been suffering from various complications after recovering from the Covid-19 infection.

In such a situation, her doctor advised her to live a healthy life and eat nutritious food and exercise regularly.

Sumaiya is aware of these aspects of her good health but compliance has been a major challenge for her.

She said, "In the area where I'm living there is no footpath. All the footpaths are occupied. Fitness centres are so expensive. It's difficult for middle-income people like us and if I go to a gym near home, there's a dress code. The environment is not friendly either."

Many others have reported similar experiences like Sumaiya. There are also many people who understand healthcare only as receiving treatment in hospitals and taking medicine after becoming sick.

But public health experts said healthy living means taking preventive health measures to prevent illness or boosting ones immune system. This includes regular health check-ups, cleanliness, consumption of unadulterated, nutritious, balanced food and ensuring pollution-free soil, water and air.

Public-health expert MH Chowdhury Lenin said this type of preventive health care environment has not been developed in the country at all.

He said, "Though preventive health care is just on papers in the health care system in the country, it has not been implemented. For example, there is no preventive health care department in government hospitals. There is adulteration in food, water and air pollutions. Because we are not able to improve these things, we are suffering from many diseases. We are suffering from diarrhoea. Increasing beds in hospitals for diarrhoea patients but not providing clean water to save them from diarrhoea."

According to a study, by an UK medical journal 'The Lancet', Bangladesh ranks 133rd out of 195 countries in the index of quality and accessibility of healthcare but in Bangladesh, where health care is limited in proportion to the population.

Nutritionist Tasnim Hasin Chowdhury, Associate General Secretary of BNDF (Bangladesh Nutritionist and Dietetics Forum), said, "If preventive health care is ensured and a supportive environment is created, the pressure on the medical sector can be greatly reduced. Bangladesh has not yet become self-sufficient in health care system. In that case, preventive health care is very important. The cost is also very low for preventive health care. For this, the most important campaign is to eat a balanced diet, exercise according to age and keep clean. These issues can be promoted by the media, the role of the government is the biggest and it could be included in the textbooks."

In the last five years, the awareness of healthy living among the urban people of the country has increased significantly but the people of the vast rural society are still lagging behind. In this case, Tasnim emphasized on the campaign at the rural level.