Covid kills 5 in 24hrs

The country reported five Covid-linked deaths with 491 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

The country's total fatalities rose to 29,380 with the new deaths. The new cases raised the country's total caseload to 2,029,015,

according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 10 per cent from Thursday's 10.76 per cent as 4,912 samples were tested.

Among the latest deceased, four were women and another man from Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and recovery rate rose slightly to 97. 03 per cent.

In September, the country reported 40 Covid-linked deaths and 13,251 cases.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year and highest fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year. -UNB











