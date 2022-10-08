Cop among 4 killed, 10 hurt in Gopalganj road accident

GOPALGANJ, Oct 7: Four people, including a policeman, have been killed and 10 others injured after a bus crashed into a roadside tree at Sadar upazila in Gopalganj district.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Chandradighlia area at about 7:30am on Friday.

Among the deceased, two were identified as police constable Abdul Alim, 25, and Joynal Abedi, 22.

Gopalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Abul Kalam Azad said a bus of Didar Paribahan hit a roadside tree after its driver had lost control over the steering wheel, leaving three passengers dead on the spot and 11 others injured.

Another succumbed to his injuries on way to a hospital. The other injured were admitted to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital.

Gopalganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Nasir Uddin said police and fire service personnel recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsy.















