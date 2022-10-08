Getting $230b climate fund under NAP will be difficult sans transparency: Experts

The government has finalized the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for 27 years spanning 2023 and 2050 to adapt to the negative impacts of climate change including global temperature and sea level rise.

Reviewing this NAP many experts have expressed their apprehension about achieving the necessary funds for the implementation of various development projects under NAP from international sources.

The plan may not be reach towards expected goal due to inefficiency of government officials and lack of transparency in financial management, experts said.

However, experts think that government must rethink of the plan before COP27 Climate Conference which will be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on November 6-18.

However, amid this criticism about this plan which many of the experts consider as highly ambitious, Mirza Shawkat Ali the Director of Climate Change and International Convention said that the NAP will get the cabinet's approval in October.

He also noted that after getting approval from the Cabinet, this plan will be sent to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The average temperature of the world is increasing steadily and one of the reasons for this is the increasing use of fossil fuels such as coal, diesel, petrol and other petroleum-like substances in developed countries including China, America and Europe.

The burning of these fossil fuels releases various chemicals including carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and methane into the air and as a result the temperature of the world increases.

If the global temperature continues to rise, the melting ice of the Antarctic region will increase the sea level and a large part of the coastal areas of the countries like Bangladesh, which are not very high above the sea level, will be submerged in the sea water.

As a result billions of people will be displaced and apart from this, various natural calamities including floods, drought, cyclones, and precipitation will increase.

Therefore, agricultural production will be hampered as especially in the coastal area the salinity will increase and people's livelihood will be threatened and people to people conflict will be an obvious reality.

According to various international organizations including the United Nations, among the countries that will suffer the most due to climate change, Bangladesh is at number seven.

Bangladesh like other climate vulnerable countries has no role for this extreme climate situation but they are being victims due to the advanced lifestyle of people in developed countries.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, said that 230 billion US dollars allocated in the NAP, of which 185 billion dollars would be spent on the water resources sector.

"I do feel that, funding $185 billion will be difficult," he said.

Asked what steps should be taken, responding to this query, he said that we should take those projects that will benefit multiple sectors.

Referring to the NAP, he said that the eight major sectors are expected to spend a total of US$ 230 billion between 2023 and 2050.

Of this, about $185 billion will be spent on water resources.

Under the NAP, 11 lakh hectares of land will be protected from floods and inundation through various projects, which will enable one crore tonnes of rice to be produced.

Besides, four crore families dependent on fisheries will be protected and it will be possible to provide better drainage facilities to three crore people in urban areas, it has been mentioned in the proposal.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury admitted that increasing the time and cost of projects is one of the problems of project implementation in Bangladesh.

"In the Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting, we discussed about NAP and recommended that there should be a mid-term review system to ensure timely implementation of the project. At the same time, qualitative results should be verified in the light of certain factors through a transparent process," he said.

" We also have some examples of success in project implementation," he continued," So our recommendation is to make a list of managers who have implemented government projects well in the past and appoint project managers from there," he added.

According to NAP, climate change has caused economic losses of USD 12 billion in Bangladesh over the last 40 years.

By 2050, gross domestic product (GDP) will fall by two percent due to climate change.

According to NAP, 14 types of disasters will occur in 11 areas of the country , they are seasonal floods, mountain landslides, urban floods, sea level rise, drought, salinity , tidal surges, river erosion, lighting, excessive rainfall and cold flows.

One of the obstacles to NAP financing is the fear of corruption and lack of transparency, said Mizan R Khan, Deputy Director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development.

"I want to clear that, we will not be able to get funds if we shout saying we are victims, rather we have to ensure an accountable and transparent project," he said.

"There is corruption, no accountability and no transparency and these are the main reasons for not getting funds from the donors," he said.













