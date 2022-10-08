PM, her sister and family pay homage to Bangabandhu



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina places wreath at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara on Friday. PHOTO: PID

She was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana while offering Fateha and munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975 massacre.

Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of Sheikh Hasina and her family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas, who is accompanying the prime minister, confirmed this.

Earlier, the prime minister paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August, 1975 along with most of his family members.

Family members of the prime minister were also present to pay homage.

The PM reached Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:10am in the morning by road after crossing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana started for Tungipara from her official residence Ganabhaban at about 7:15am.

Before crossing the Padma Bridge they both paid tolls.

The prime minister opened the country's longest ever self-financed Padma multi-purpose bridge amid nationwide jubilation on June 25.

Tungipara is their village home in Gopalganj district where their father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding leader, was buried after his assassination on August 15 in 1975. -UNB













Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.She was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana while offering Fateha and munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Bangabandhu and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975 massacre.Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of Sheikh Hasina and her family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas, who is accompanying the prime minister, confirmed this.Earlier, the prime minister paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August, 1975 along with most of his family members.Family members of the prime minister were also present to pay homage.The PM reached Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10:10am in the morning by road after crossing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge.Earlier, Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana started for Tungipara from her official residence Ganabhaban at about 7:15am.Before crossing the Padma Bridge they both paid tolls.The prime minister opened the country's longest ever self-financed Padma multi-purpose bridge amid nationwide jubilation on June 25.Tungipara is their village home in Gopalganj district where their father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding leader, was buried after his assassination on August 15 in 1975. -UNB