15 hurt as BCL men mount attack on Abrar death anniv event at DU



Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists swooped on a programme organised by the Bangladesh Students' Rights Council to mark the third death anniversary of Abrar Fahad, a student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering of BUET, at the TSC of Dhaka Univrsity on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least 15 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Students' Right Council (BSRC) were injured in the attack. Later, the injured were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Shahbagh Police Station arrested at least 22 injured including leaders and activists of the BSRC from the hospital in the afternoon. Akhter Hossain, BSRC DU branch President and also former DUCSU Social Affairs Secretary, was one of them whereas the names of the others were not disclosed till filing of this report.

Additional Commissioner of DMP and DB Chief Harun-Or-Rashid was present at the Shahbagh Police Station at around 6:20pm and held discussion with the BCL leaders individually while journalists were

barred from entering the station.

The heinous attack took place at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the DU campus at around 3:30pm.

Of the injured, BSRC DU branch Literary Affairs Secretary Zahid Hasan was injured badly. On the other hand, BCL central Organising Secretary Nazim Uddin was also injured severally.

It is learnt that Abrar Fahad Smriti Sangsad organised the programme at 3:00pm while BSRC also scheduled a programme marking the same occasion at 4:30pm on the DU campus.

However, the BSRC leaders joined the Smriti Sangsad's programme as they reached the spot before their scheduled time.

Eye witnesses said as soon as the programme started at around 3:30pm, a large number of BCL men carried out an attack on them, snatched and burnt the banner and vandalised the mike and chairs for the audience.

Consequently, they could not hold any programme and were driven out from the campus.

BCL central Vice President MM Main Uddin, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Khan, Organising Secretary Nazim Uddin, Private University Secretary Al Amin Rahman, Deputy Office Secretary Shimul Khan, DU Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall branch President Kamal Uddin Rana and General Secretary Rubel Hossain were seen leading the attack.

Before being arrested, Akhter Hossain, Convener of Abrar Fahad Smriti Sangsad, alleged that the BCL leaders attacked them without any provocation. He said, "They swooped on us in the presence of proctorial body."

However, talking to journalists, BCL leaders said they along with general students of the university dispersed them as they (BSRC men) were outsiders.

They further alleged the BSRC leaders chanted various slogans defaming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nazim Uddin, BCL central Organising Secretary said he will take legal action against the BSRC.

Contacted, DU Proctor Prof Golam Rabbani said BSRC should take the responsibility of the incident as they did not take permission from the university administration to hold the programme.

Despite several attempts over phone and being present in person at the Shahbagh Police Station, this correspondent could not reach any police officials for comment.

Abrar Fahad, a third-year Electrical and Electronic Engineering student of BUET, was killed by BCL men at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on this day in 2018.













