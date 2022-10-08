Video
RAB nabs 3, recovers cache of arms, ammo in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 7: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed to have arrested three people and recovered four foreign-made revolvers, three pistols and a huge amount of ammunitions from Kapashia Paharpur area in Rajshahi city on Friday.
The arrested are identified as Md Atikur Rahman alias Atik, 35, son of Md Abdul Matin of Kapashia
Parharpur, his cohorts Md Shaheen Ali, 25, son of Md Jhandu Mia of Charkajla and Md Shahidul Islam, 26, son of Md Nekchhar Ali of Dharampur Purbopara in the city respectively.
Lt Col Riaz Shahriar, Commandant of RAB-5, disclosed this at a press conference in the RAB office in the city.
He said on information a team of the elite force conducted a drive at house of Atik and recovered four foreign-made revolvers, three pistols, four magazines, eight rounds of bullet, 1.1 kilogram of gunpowder, 750 gram of stone used in making bombs and cocktails, other ammunitions, two mobile phone sets and four SIM cards.
With information revealed from Atik, the elite force also arrested Shaheen and Shahidul from separate places in the city, he said.
"The arrested informed us that Rajshahi University's students Tanjim, 27, and Md Abdur Rahim, 28, supplied the arms to them after collecting from an unknown place on the Indian border," he said.
The university students are members of an anti-liberation force and their main target is to destabilise the country, he said adding that drives are on to nab others.
Replying to a question, the RAB officer said they had information the arrested gathered the arms and ammunitions to create anarchy in Rajshahi as well as in the country ahead of the next parliament elections.


