Edible oil at reduced price still eludes consumers

Even though the price of bottled soybean oil has been reduced by Tk 14 per litre to Tk 178, and palm oil by Tk 8 to Tk 125 per litre but the countrymen still have to buy the edible oil at a higher price.

The price cut announcement by the oil marketing companies came last Tuesday but there is no impact on prices in the market and the retailers are still selling edible oil at old prices.

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Banspati Manufacturers Association decided to reduce the price of bottled soybean oil by Tk 14 per litre and the price of open soybean oil by Tk 17 per litre.

According to the new decision, a litre of bottled oil will be sold at Tk 178, which was Tk 192 till now. And the price of a five litre bottle will be Tk 880 which was Tk 945 so far. The new price of loose soybean oil will be Tk 158, which was Tk 175 till now.

Meanwhile, the price of sugar has been increased again as the traders did not sell at the price set by the government. As per the new rate, open sugar will be sold at Tk 90 per kg, as against Tk 84 per kg earlier. And a packet of sugar will be sold at the rate of Tk 95, which was Tk 89 earlier.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that the soybean oil and palm oil are being sold at old prices.

Anisul Islam, a grocer at Segun Bagicha Kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "These are all edible oil bought at the previous price. The oil has not yet been brought to the shops at the new price That's why if you sell at the price of Tk 178, you will have to calculate the loss."

On August 23, when the price of oil was increased by Tk 7 per litre, the traders immediately increased the price of the oil bought at a lower price.

This image has been seen before. It has also been seen that buyers could not buy oil at the new price even within 10 days of the announcement of the price increase.

Alimuzzaman of Alim Store at Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital told this correspondent that they have not received any new price instructions. That is why they are selling oil at the previous price.

Rokeya Khatun, who came to buy oil at the Alim Store, said, "Although the price of oil has decreased, I have not seen its effect on the market. Oil had to be bought at the previous price. However, if the price increases, it has an impact immediately."

"The price of oil is Tk 192 per litre," said Jasim Mia, a shopkeeper at Zaheer General Store on the 60-feet road in Mirpur.

The announcement is Tk 178, he said to the question why he would pay Tk 14 more, the new price of oil has not been supplied yet." The representative of the company assured me that they would give the oil. Old oil has to be sold. Buyers are asking for new price oil, but it is not possible to give. There is an argument with the buyers about this."

Retailers said, "The companies supply more oil to traders through dealers before cutting the prices. Then suddenly announced a price cut. We small traders are in danger. But within the next day or two, the new price of oil will reach the market, say the companies refining and marketing edible oil."

The price of edible oil did not decrease even after 2 days of the government directives.

However, in the last two months, the price of soybeans in the world market has decreased by 32 per cent and the price of palm oil has decreased by 48 per cent. Due to which the government has reduced the price of oil in the country.

Meghna Group Senior General Manager SM Mujibur Rahman said that even though the new price of soybean oil and palm oil have not yet reached the market, the production has started. Already one round of new price soybean oil has gone to the distributors, although it will take another day or two to reach the retailers. Production is in full swing. Oil will reach the whole country within this week.

Abu Raihan Bhuiyan is the head of supply system of Meena Bazar, said, "The companies are in regular contact with us. They said that they will give the new price of soyabean in a day or two. However, since the price has come down, we have been selling soybeans at a price of Tk 14 per litre."

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice President of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said that the consumer goods market has been on the rise for a long time. The government should strictly monitor the market.

Meanwhile, prices of eggs, vegetables and sugar went up on the kitchen markets in Dhaka city over the weekend.

Traders said that the prices of eggs continued to rise on the city markets for the last two weeks as wholesalers increased the prices of the item.

The prices of eggs increased by Tk 7 to Tk 8 a hali (four pieces) over the week and the item sold for Tk 45 to Tk 50 a hali on the markets.

The prices of most of the vegetables increased by Tk 10 a kg in the city over the week.

Aubergine sold for Tk 60 to Tk 80 a kg, papaya for Tk 30 to Tk 35 a kg, bitter gourd for Tk 70 to Tk 80 a kg, bottle gourd for Tk 50 to Tk 60 apiece, cucumber for Tk 50 to Tk 60 a kg, pointed gourd for Tk 50 to Tk 60 a kg, potatoes for Tk 30 to Tk 35 a kg, carrot for Tk 120 to Tk 130 a kg and tomatoes for Tk 120 to Tk 140 a kg.













