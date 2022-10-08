Video
Saturday, 8 October, 2022
Front Page

EC to sit with DCs, SPs today

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Election Commission on Saturday will hold a meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all 64 districts ahead of the Zilla Parishad election and the next general election.
Zilla Parishad election will be held on October 17 while people will cast their vote in the national election to be held in December 2023 or January 2024.
The meeting will be held on Saturday at the Election Commission auditorium, said an EC circular signed by its deputy secretary Atiar Rahman.
EC joint secretary SM Asaduzzaman said that chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal shall preside over the meeting while other commissioners will also attend the meeting.
The Commission secretariat asked all DCs and SPs of the country to attend the
meeting in their circular.
The Commission has already unveiled its action plan for holding the 12th parliamentary polls.    -UNB


