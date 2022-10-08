None forced into unethical activities: Probe report

The investigation committee did not find any truth of the allegations of forcing the students of the Eden Mahila College to do unethical activities.

A press release signed by Supriya Bhattacharya, Principal of the college, on Thursday afternoon said this and added, "The college administration will take action based on the investigation report regarding seat trading, skirmishes among students and other complaints."

In view of the untoward incident that took place on the college campus at night on September 24 and the subsequent incidents of other chaotic situations and on the allegations of some students, the college administration on September 25 formed a four-member probe committee to investigate the incidents and allegations.

Earlier, the Eden College campus was tensed for two consecutive days since September 24 night due to the infighting of the college unit Chhatra League leaders and activists. At least 10 leaders and activists including college unit President Tamanna Jasmin Riva and General Secretary Razia Sultana were injured in the clash.





