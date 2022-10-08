Appointment of Operator for CPA Patenga Container Terminal likely in January

CHATTOGRAM Oct 7: The Operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is expected to be appointed under Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) in January next year.

Meanwhile, the PPPA had appointed International Finance Corporation (IFC) as transaction Adviser for PCTon August 17 last.

The IFC is now preparing the Development Project Proposal (DPP) for PCT.

PPPA sources said, the DPP is likely to be completed in January next.

After recieving the DPP, the PPPA will go for appointment of Operator, sources said.

IFC, as a Transaction Advisor will conduct a feasibility study to formulate a mode of operation and determine the terms and conditions for running the PCT.

It may be mentioned that CPA is going to operate a newly built Container terminal after a long 16 years. The PCT had been constructed with the total handling capacity of 4.45 lac TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.

The PCT had been selected to be operated under Public Private Partnership (PPP). But the PPP Authority could not yet appoint an operator for PCT. In the meantime, the construction works of the terminal have already been completed.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of PCT under PPP (Public Private Partnership) in August in 2020 last.

Accordingly, the PPP Authority had invited Expression for Interest (EOI) for appointment of a Transaction Adviser to resolve the situation created over the appointment of an operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under PPP.









According to circular of the PPP, the assignment of the Transaction Adviser is to ascertain and recommend the required numbers of operational equipment (Container and Cargo Handling) for PCT. The Adviser will also deal with business case developed for PCT and support to finalize the concession agreement as per PPP laws in Bangladesh.



The PPPA has now appointed a Transaction Adviser in this connection.



Meanwhile a total of five foreign organisations had already opted for appointment as an Operator for PCT under PPP (Public Private Partnership). Those organisations are; Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai, PSA of Singapore, Adani of India and APM of Denmark. The appointed Transaction Adviser had completed the evaluations of those options. But they could not yet finalise the firm.



The PPP Authority is likely to appoint the selected firm to operate PCT.

With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Taka 1,532 crore within the target.



The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.

To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.















