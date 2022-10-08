RAB arrests  two human traffickers

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-3 has arrested an alleged leader of a human trafficking gang and his main associate from Shantinagar in the city for extorting around Tk 3 crore from innocent people in the name of sending them abroad.

The arrested are Mahbub Ul Hasan, 50, and his associate Md Saiful Islam Mahmud, 36.

RAB recovered 521 passports, 65 fake training certificates, 300 fake medical certificates, 225 fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates, fake appointment letters, police clearance certificates, forged visas of Romania, among other things, from them.









