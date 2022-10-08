Dengue: 1 dies, 240 patients hospitalised

Another dengue patient died in 24 hours till Friday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 64.

During this period, 240 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The latest death was reported from Dhaka division raising the death toll in the division to 33. The dengue death toll in Chattogram division remained unchanged at 26 and in Barishal division at five.

Of the new patients, 192 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 48 outside it. A total of 2,282 dengue patients, including 1,725 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. This year, the directorate has recorded 19,523 dengue cases and 17,177 recoveries so far. -UNB











