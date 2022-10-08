No talk with AL unless it quits: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said, "We are ready to discuss with all political parties except Awami League."

Speaking at a press conference at Gulshan BNP Chairperson's office he said, "We are in dialogue with the political parties, who want to oust this fascist government and establish democracy in the country."

Fakhrul said, "Patronising corruption and money laundering Awami League government destroys our economy. To cling into power illegally they imperil the future of the people. Bangladesh is not safe under this corrupted government."

"There is no way to dialogue with Awami League," BNP Secretary General said, "The must leave by handing over power to a neutral government to ensure free and fair elections in the country."

"Awami League is afraid to participate in a participatory, free and fair general election. That's why they stay in power by taking away voting rights of the people," said Fakhrul.

He said, "Before every general election Awami League used state machinery and their cadres to create panic situation in the country. So that they can take away voting rights of the people."

"Ruling government established illegal late night voting practice in the country. They have turned the election into a farce," said Fakhrul and added, "People believe free and fair election is not possible under this illegal government. Awami League leaders also know, they cannot come back into power by participating in free and fair elections."

Mirza Fakhrul further said, "Bangladesh Police headquarters has instructed the local police to collect the names and addresses of anti-government leaders and their associates. It is not only worrisome for the opposition leaders and activists but also for the general people." "This kind of initiative will suppress democratic movement and establish autocracy in the country. Those enthusiastic officers who are involved in such work, the people of the country will mark them," said BNP Secretary General.











