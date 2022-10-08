Quader dubs BNP as an anti-liberation force

Dubbed BNP as a communal evil force, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP itself is a communal entity making the party a common platform for anti-liberation forces. "BNP had kept democracy captive even the spirit of the liberation war was also ignored during their regime", he said.

The ruling party leader made this remark while briefing the journalists at his official residence here.

Quader said that BNP did not shed blood for the nation rather they have sucked peoples' blood by exploiting them instead of giving them relief. So, the country is never safe when BNP remains in power, he added.

"Actually BNP is engaged in conspiracy to keep the people in captivity in the name of freeing them", he said adding that "BNP uses country's independence as a weapon of misusing power."

Citing the BNP's misrule, the minister said scores of Awami League leaders were assassinated by BNP, but now they speak highly of democracy.

Noting that BNP's ultimate agenda is to destroy the country, he said, adding that "BNP has taken to the streets with all defeated forces while the patriotic people have forged a unity now under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to foil all conspiracies."

The ruling party leader also has sought cooperation from all concerned to hold the district council election slated for October 17.

Quader asked the party leaders and lawmakers to strictly follow the electoral code of conduct. -BSS











