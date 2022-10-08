Video
Saturday, 8 October, 2022
Home Back Page

35 held in anti-drug drive in Uttara

6,005 beer cans ,458 liquor bottles recovered

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent 

The members of Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in a special drive arrested 35 people and seized a huge amount of foreign-made liquor and beer from their possession in the city's Uttara.
The arrested are Abu Saleh, Md Mohon, Mukul, Md Sibbir Ahmed, Russell, Abul Kasem Mintu, Nahid Dariya, Shanto Islam, Alim Uddin, Jalal Uddin, Sajjad Hussain, Rahmat Ali, Khaleq Saifullah, Imran, Md Sahan Sheikh, Md Mofazzel, Obaid Mazumder, Ibadat Khan, Rais Uddin, Raihan, Md Ruble, Rifat, Faisal, Shariful Islam, Russell, Zahid Hasan, Roshan Jamil Russell, Humayun Kabir, Tofajzel Hossain, Md Riyad Hussain, Al Amin, Qayyum, Nayan Das, Shaon Das and Mahmudul Hasan.
Addressing a press briefing at DMP media centre, Additional Commissioner of DMP and DB Chief Md Harun-Or-Rashid said the DB team recovered 6,005 cans of beer and 458 bottles of foreign liquor from their possession.
He said Deputy Police Commissioner of DB, Uttara Division Md Akramul Hosan on Thursday conducted the special operations against illegal drug dealers and its trading in the Uttara Purba, Uttara Paschim and Turag thana areas.
On the basis of secret information, the DB team raided a house located in Garibay Nawaz Avenue area and arrested 35 people and recovered the foreign liquor and beers, he said.


