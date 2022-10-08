Prez offers prayers at Bangabandhu’s mazar



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomes President M Abdul Hamid on his arrival at Tungipara. They offered prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday afternoon. photo : pid

On his arrival at Tungipara, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, local dignitaries and senior officials of the administration welcomed the President.

Accompanied by his family members, including his eldest son Engineer Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, and Bangabhaban officials, the President offered fateha and joined a munajat (doa) seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation, Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 massacre.

Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of the President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and their family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.

Earlier, the head of the state paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mazar. Later, President Hamid along with his family members placed another wreath at the mazar. The President, after laying the wreath there, stood in a solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army personnel on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members. - BSS











