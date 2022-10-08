Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Prez offers prayers at Bangabandhu’s mazar

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomes President M Abdul Hamid on his arrival at Tungipara. They offered prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday afternoon. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomes President M Abdul Hamid on his arrival at Tungipara. They offered prayers at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday afternoon. photo : pid

TUNGIPARA, Oct 7: President M Abdul Hamid reached Tungipara via Padma Bridge and performed ziarat at the mazar of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here on Friday afternoon.
On his arrival at Tungipara, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Bangabandhu's youngest daughter Sheikh Rehana, local dignitaries and senior officials of the administration welcomed the President.
Accompanied by his family members, including his eldest son Engineer Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, and Bangabhaban officials, the President offered fateha and joined a munajat (doa) seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the Father of the Nation, Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 massacre.
Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of the President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and their family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the nation.
Earlier, the head of the state paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mazar. Later, President Hamid along with his family members placed another wreath at the mazar. The President, after laying the wreath there, stood in a solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army personnel on the fateful night of August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members.    - BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
None forced into unethical activities: Probe report
Rights champions in Belarus, Russia, Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
Appointment of Operator for CPA Patenga Container Terminal likely in January
GRAND EXIT INDEED
RAB arrests  two human traffickers
Dengue: 1 dies, 240 patients hospitalised
No talk with AL unless it quits: Fakhrul
Quader dubs BNP as an anti-liberation force


Latest News
Belarus says Alfred Nobel "turning in his grave" after activist's award
Image of moon captured by astrophotographer leaves internet mesmerised
Greece migrant death toll rises to 23
Pink diamond fetches record $49.9m in Hong Kong auction
Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0
Election can't be fair amid unrestrained violence: GM Quader
Two Russians fleeing military service seek US asylum
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan win thriller against India
Fire at Star Kabab under control
EC to sit with DCs, SPs ahead of election
Most Read News
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Pedestrians crossing the road jumping over the road divider without forethought
30 Rohingyas detained while trying to cross border in Cumilla
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
Gowher Rizvi: The man behind the curtain
Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey and their EU counterparts
Europe club meets in Prague to build 'new order' without Russia
WB lowers BD growth forecast
Human rights conundrum
Logo of New Zealand Tri-series unveiled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft