Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 3:06 AM
Boat Club Case

CID asked to submit probe report on Jan 5

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on  Thursday  asked  Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit  a probe  report on  January 5 in  a  case filed  by Dhaka Boat Club president Nasir Uddin Mahmood against film actress Pori Moni for  assault, vandalism, murder attempt and threat.
Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Farhana Yasmin fixed the date of submission probe report in the case as CID failed to submit it on Thursday.
On July 6, Nasir filed the case against Pori and two of her associates.  The others accused in the case are Fatema Tuz Jannat Boney and Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy alias Jim.
According to the complaint, Pori and her associates were alcoholic and used to get drunk in famous clubs and took liquor in parcels without payment threatening to file fake cases using links in police.
On the night of June 9 in 2021, Pori and her associates went to Dhaka Boat Club in Savar after 12:00am and got drunk as usual.
Before leaving around 100am Pori asked the plaintiff to sit with her for a while. At one point she tried to seduce Nasir and take a bottle of liquor as a parcel but free which the plaintiff denied.
After that Pori Moni started verbally assaulting him and threw a serving glass and phone at Nasir hurting him on the head and chest.
They also threatened Nasir of beating and killing, he said in the statement.
Later to cover up the incident she filed a case against Nasir and two others at Savar police station for rape and murder attempt, the case statement said.


