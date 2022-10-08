Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Hit hard by digitisation, commercial artists demand govt incentives

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Digitisation has had a profound impact on the art market the world over.
In Bangladesh, commercial artists affected by digitisation have sought government help such as incentives and trainings to help them "tide over the situation".
They fear that the traditional industry may disappear soon, if they do not get proper government training and guidance, apart from incentives.
Office-bearers of the Bangladesh Commercial Artists Association (BCA) made the demands at a function of the installation of newly elected committee of the organisation.
The cover of a magazine was unveiled and a reception was given to eminent persons at the event held at Shilpakala Academy in the city on Thursday night.
"Once there was no alternative to commercial artists to write political slogans on the walls, banners, festoons, and signboards with beautiful handwriting, but they have no value today to anyone due to digitalisation. Even the existence of their livelihood is now under threat," the association said.
The government has given incentives to various sectors to protect them from the Covid-induced economic recession but till date no incentive has been given to the commercial artists to protect them, according to the office-bearers.
"Our talent and labour are not valued. There is no government patronisation, training, and guidance for us to protect the traditional profession. As a result, the lives of nearly three lakh family members along with nearly one lakh artists involved in the sector are in a state of uncertainty today," the association said.
Presided over by BCA president Md Mizanur Rahman, the function was also addressed, among others,     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Schoolgirl rescued, kidnapper held in Rajshahi
CID asked to submit probe report on Jan 5
Hit hard by digitisation, commercial artists demand govt incentives
Man held with ganja in Noakhali
Jabbar urges new generation to come forward for development
Illegal parking of heavy vehicles on the roadside along the Beribadh
20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg
‘Media role crucial to create breastfeeding awareness’


Latest News
Belarus says Alfred Nobel "turning in his grave" after activist's award
Image of moon captured by astrophotographer leaves internet mesmerised
Greece migrant death toll rises to 23
Pink diamond fetches record $49.9m in Hong Kong auction
Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0
Election can't be fair amid unrestrained violence: GM Quader
Two Russians fleeing military service seek US asylum
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan win thriller against India
Fire at Star Kabab under control
EC to sit with DCs, SPs ahead of election
Most Read News
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Pedestrians crossing the road jumping over the road divider without forethought
30 Rohingyas detained while trying to cross border in Cumilla
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
Gowher Rizvi: The man behind the curtain
Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey and their EU counterparts
Europe club meets in Prague to build 'new order' without Russia
WB lowers BD growth forecast
Human rights conundrum
Logo of New Zealand Tri-series unveiled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft