Hit hard by digitisation, commercial artists demand govt incentives

Digitisation has had a profound impact on the art market the world over.

In Bangladesh, commercial artists affected by digitisation have sought government help such as incentives and trainings to help them "tide over the situation".

They fear that the traditional industry may disappear soon, if they do not get proper government training and guidance, apart from incentives.

Office-bearers of the Bangladesh Commercial Artists Association (BCA) made the demands at a function of the installation of newly elected committee of the organisation.

The cover of a magazine was unveiled and a reception was given to eminent persons at the event held at Shilpakala Academy in the city on Thursday night.

"Once there was no alternative to commercial artists to write political slogans on the walls, banners, festoons, and signboards with beautiful handwriting, but they have no value today to anyone due to digitalisation. Even the existence of their livelihood is now under threat," the association said.

The government has given incentives to various sectors to protect them from the Covid-induced economic recession but till date no incentive has been given to the commercial artists to protect them, according to the office-bearers.

"Our talent and labour are not valued. There is no government patronisation, training, and guidance for us to protect the traditional profession. As a result, the lives of nearly three lakh family members along with nearly one lakh artists involved in the sector are in a state of uncertainty today," the association said.

