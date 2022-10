NOAKHALI, Oct 7: Police in a drive arrested a man with one kg of ganja from Hatia upazila here on Thursday night.

The detainee was identified as Md Shahin, 38, who hailed from Char Koilash village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Hatia Thana Kanchon Das said acting on information, a team of the police conducted a raid at Char Koilash village last night and arrested Shahin with the ganja.

A case was filed under Narcotics Control Act. -BSS