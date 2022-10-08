Jabbar urges new generation to come forward for development

Posts and Telecommuni-cations Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Friday urged the new generation of pro-liberation forces to come forward for establishing a developed Bangladesh by 2041.

"I urge the pro-liberation forces including freedom fighters, their children as well as the new generation to come forward to make the government's ongoing effort of building a developed Bangladesh successful," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as chief guest at a discussion organized by Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mahajote (BMM) at the National Press Club here.

With BMM chairman Manirul Haq in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by Member of Parliament and Freedom Fighter Dr Mohammad Nasir Uddin and Secretary General of BMM Salauddin Ahmed Salu. -BSS











