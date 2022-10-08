20 tested positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 7: A total of 20 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours after testing 176 samples in nine Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate in the district hit almost 11.36 percent till Thursday morning.

With the diagnosis of 11 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,29,126 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 1,28,111 with the recovery of 12 more patients during the time.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 99.11 percent in Chattogram City and the district areas. -BSS













