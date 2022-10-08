‘Media role crucial to create breastfeeding awareness’

RANGPUR, Oct 7: The media can play the most crucial role in creating awareness about breastfeeding to newborn babies within an hour after birth to enhance disease resistance capacity and reduce newborn deaths.

The observation came at a discussion held at the Civil Surgeon's conference room in the city on Thursday in observance of the World Breastfeeding Week- 2022.

Bangladesh Breastfeeding Foundation (BBF) organized the event with assistance of the Institute of Public Health and Nutrition for local journalists working in the print, electronic and online media.

Health officials of the Civil Surgeons' Office were present on the occasion.

The week is being observed aiming at creating awareness among common people about beneficial aspects of breastfeeding for normal growth of babies to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and build a healthier nation.

Rangpur Divisional Officer of BBF Shamima Akhter presented a keynote essay narrating the importance of breastfeeding and successes already achieved across the country in increasing exclusive breastfeeding rate to babies below the six-month age group.

She said, "The newborns exclusively need first breast milk within an hour of their birth as first breast milk contains nutritious colostrums and antibodies that make them stronger, enhance immune systems and disease resistance capacities." She laid special importance on exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continuation of the same till two years of age of babies along with complementary foods to prevent 13 percent of child deaths under the age of five.

Taking part in the discussion, President of Rangpur Press Club Mahabub Rahman termed breast milk as the best food for newborn babies. "Media workers can play a crucial role in creating awareness about breastfeeding. The newborns easily digest the same to ensure their proper mental and physical developments and optimum structure with growth of the brain reducing scope for illness," he said.

He especially called upon journalists to play their due role in ensuring breastfeeding as the breast milk has extraordinary advantages during the first months of life for survival and normal growth of the babies. -BSS







