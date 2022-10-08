Registration to be start on Oct 7

The 53rd convocation of Dhaka University (DU) will be held on November 19. To participate in the convocation, graduates are asked to submit application online between October 7 to 26.

The graduates who have passed various examinations from August 26, 2019 to October 13, 2022 can participate in the convocation.

As per press release from university's Public Relations Office, the convocation will be organised at the central playground of the university.

Chancellor of the university President M Abdul Hamid will preside over the occasion.












