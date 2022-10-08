1 killed, 5 injured in Bagerhat road crash

BAGERHAT, Oct 7: A person was killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a jeep in Bagerhat's Mollahat area on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Shuvo Elahi, 24, the driver of the jeep.

According to police, a Dhaka-bound bus of Imad Paribahan crashed into a Khulna-bound jeep in Kahalpur area under Bagerhat's Mollahat upazila at about 2:00pm.

"The collision left six people, including Shuvo, in critically injured conditions. They were rushed to Mollahat Upazila Health Complex from where they were sent to Dhaka for better treatment. Shuvo died on his way to Dhaka," said Sheikh Abul Hasan, In-charge of Mollahat Highway Police Outpost.

Hasan added that although the driver and the helper of the bus have managed to flee, efforts are on to apprehend them.

All the injured were passengers of the jeep, police said. -UNB












