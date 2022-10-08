Man held with 126 Yaba tablets in Natore

RAJSHAHI, Oct 7: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested an alleged drug peddler with 126 pieces of contraband Yaba in Natore district on Thursday night.

The arrested person was identified as Kamrul Islam, 38, son of Kamal Mridha in Belghoria area under Naldanga upazila of the district.

On information, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Belghoria Shibpur village and nabbed him with the contraband drugs around 10.30pm, RAB sources here said this morning. The arrested person was handed over to Naldanga Police Station with a case. -BSS











