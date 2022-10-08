Video
Malaysia-bound Trawler Capsize

Death toll rises to 6

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 7: The death toll from Monday's Malaysia-bound trawler capsize rose to six, with the recovery of two more bodies from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday night.
However, the identities of the two deceased, both women believed to be in their 20s, could not be ascertained immediately.
Md Hafizur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, said that on information, they recovered one body from the Shilkhali Sea beach and another from the South Shilkhali Sea beach, respectively, on Wednesday night.
The bodies were sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for post-mortem, he said, adding that the bodies will be handed over to their families once their identities are ascertained.
The Malaysia-bound trawler carrying over 100 Rohingya refugees capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Monday.
Some 45 Rohingya refugees have been rescued so far, while the bodies of five women and one child were also recovered from the sea later.
Meanwhile, police filed a case against 24 human traffickers at the local police station on Wednesday. However, none has been arrested in connection.


