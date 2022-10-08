Idol vandalised at Hindu temple in Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa

JHENAIDAH, Oct 7: Police are on the hunt for the vandals who allegedly desecrated the idol of a deity at a Hindu temple in Jhenaidah's Shailkupa Upaliza.

A case was started over the matter on Thursday, according to Amit Kumar Burman, the district's assistant superintendent of police.

Authorities of the Kali temple in Dautiya village found the idol broken into pieces on Friday morning, according to Sukumar Kunda, president of the temple committee.

The temple has stood as a place of worship for Hindus since the colonial era.

Sukumar said the miscreants broke into the temple under the cover of night and vandalised the idol. The idol's head was dumped on a road half a kilometre away from the temple.

-bdnews24.com













