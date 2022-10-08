Govt to fix pvt hospitals’  service fees: Minister

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said on Thursday that the government was trying to ensure that proper fees were charged by private hospitals and diagnostic centre for treating patients.

Addressing a meeting of officials in the conference of Health Ministry, he said that the government was working to ensure that no one was cheated or charged extra treatment fee.

There are allegations that hospitals often charge between Tk 10,000 and Tk 50,000 for special tests, the health minister said, calling it as hugely disproportionate, "We want to eliminate it so that people are not cheated."

He said, "We told diagnostic centres and clinics to improve the quality of their service."

He said that depending on quality of service private clinics and diagnostic centres would be categorised as 'A', 'B' or 'C'.

Health Services Division Secretary Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader, Health Services Director General Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam and Health Services officials attended the meeting.














