

Dhaka world’s second most polluted city



The city's air quality deteriorated again as the country ranked second in the list of world cities with the worst possible air quality on yesterday (Friday) - The over-populated metropolis recorded an air quality index (AQI) score of 178 at 9AM.



However, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups. Moreover, in Bangladesh the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.



It is disturbing since Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution dilemma. The city's air quality habitually turns particularly harmful in winter and improves moderately during the monsoon because of the rains. And the causes behind this steady and growing pollution are not new.



Understandably, there are two major sources of air pollution in Bangladesh: Vehicular emissions and industrial emissions. Both are heavily concentrated in our cities. Moreover, there are innumerable legally and illegally operating brick kilns operating seasonally, mainly in dry season all over Bangladesh.



However, a new pollutant which has been added in the list in the past decade is huge and indescribable dust particles or particulate matter released in the air from under-construction infrastructure development projects in Dhaka.



Particulate matter is the sum of all solid and liquid particles suspended in air, many of which are hazardous. This complex mixture includes both organic and inorganic particles, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.



From a health perspective, harmful effects of air pollution in Dhaka have resulted in growing number of Dhaka dwellers suffering from heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer.



The point, however, Having laws and policies to curb air pollution is not enough-they have to be implemented effectively, without third-party interference and as soon as possible.



Unless the government's health and environment authorities concerned take urgent measures to deter growing air pollution , we fear, Dhaka may fast turn into an unliveable city.



Not to mention, the economic cost of air pollution is also very high. By increasing health costs and reducing people's ability to work, it openly affects the total economic output and GDP growth.



We would advise the government to immediately adopt the command-and-control approach, through which the government can directly control and reduce man-made pollution.



In conclusion, enough options have been penned, opined , discussed and analysed to address Dhaka's perilous air pollution , but little have been done so far.



We are worried. It seems like our capital city Dhaka is reluctant to leave the list of most polluted cities on earth any time soon. For the past decade, the city has manifestly cemented its position within the world's top five polluted cities.The city's air quality deteriorated again as the country ranked second in the list of world cities with the worst possible air quality on yesterday (Friday) - The over-populated metropolis recorded an air quality index (AQI) score of 178 at 9AM.However, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy', particularly for sensitive groups. Moreover, in Bangladesh the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.It is disturbing since Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution dilemma. The city's air quality habitually turns particularly harmful in winter and improves moderately during the monsoon because of the rains. And the causes behind this steady and growing pollution are not new.Understandably, there are two major sources of air pollution in Bangladesh: Vehicular emissions and industrial emissions. Both are heavily concentrated in our cities. Moreover, there are innumerable legally and illegally operating brick kilns operating seasonally, mainly in dry season all over Bangladesh.However, a new pollutant which has been added in the list in the past decade is huge and indescribable dust particles or particulate matter released in the air from under-construction infrastructure development projects in Dhaka.Particulate matter is the sum of all solid and liquid particles suspended in air, many of which are hazardous. This complex mixture includes both organic and inorganic particles, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.From a health perspective, harmful effects of air pollution in Dhaka have resulted in growing number of Dhaka dwellers suffering from heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer.The point, however, Having laws and policies to curb air pollution is not enough-they have to be implemented effectively, without third-party interference and as soon as possible.Unless the government's health and environment authorities concerned take urgent measures to deter growing air pollution , we fear, Dhaka may fast turn into an unliveable city.Not to mention, the economic cost of air pollution is also very high. By increasing health costs and reducing people's ability to work, it openly affects the total economic output and GDP growth.We would advise the government to immediately adopt the command-and-control approach, through which the government can directly control and reduce man-made pollution.In conclusion, enough options have been penned, opined , discussed and analysed to address Dhaka's perilous air pollution , but little have been done so far.We are worried.