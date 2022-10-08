Ensure well edited textbooks

Dear Sir



In our country, from class one to twelve belong to textbook system fixed by government. This textbook should be perfect in information. Because, if the information textbooks contain is wrong, students will be misguided. Students learn the information of the textbook giving more importance and they think textbook's information is right. In this circumstances, if they learn wrong information and write this in their examination paper, it's liability lies on the textbook creating authority.



Besides, government appoints many educationists and editors to create these textbooks. Editors' work is correcting mistakes and amending the informational mistakes by editing. If the textbooks printed with wrong information and wrong spelling, it will naturally call into question the role of editors concerned.



So my request to the authority concerned is to ensure accurate spellings and proper information so that every student of our country can learn the proper information.





Md Jobaidul Islam

Student of Twelve Class

Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasah

Mirsarai, Chattogram