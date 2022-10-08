Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 8 October, 2022, 3:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure well edited textbooks

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Dear Sir

In our country, from class one to twelve belong to textbook system fixed by government. This textbook should be perfect in information. Because, if the information textbooks contain is wrong, students will be misguided. Students learn the information of the textbook giving more importance and they think textbook's information is right. In this circumstances, if they learn wrong information and write this in their examination paper, it's liability lies on the textbook creating authority.

Besides, government appoints many educationists and editors to create these textbooks. Editors' work is correcting mistakes and amending the informational mistakes by editing. If the textbooks printed with wrong information and wrong spelling, it will naturally call into question the role of editors concerned.

So my request to the authority concerned is to ensure accurate spellings and proper information so that every student of our country can learn the proper information.


Md Jobaidul Islam
Student of Twelve Class
Sufia Nuria Fazil Madrasah
Mirsarai, Chattogram



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure well edited textbooks
Putin’s five fatal mistakes in Ukraine
Entrepreneurship of 21st century
The EU and Bangladesh: Natural Partners in the Climate Crisis
Climate insurance facilities in country a must
Project management challenges in Bangladesh
Unemployment turning a curse
Iranian women proving to be a thorn in the regime's side


Latest News
Belarus says Alfred Nobel "turning in his grave" after activist's award
Image of moon captured by astrophotographer leaves internet mesmerised
Greece migrant death toll rises to 23
Pink diamond fetches record $49.9m in Hong Kong auction
Bangladesh maintain all-win record beating Bhutan 2-0
Election can't be fair amid unrestrained violence: GM Quader
Two Russians fleeing military service seek US asylum
Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan win thriller against India
Fire at Star Kabab under control
EC to sit with DCs, SPs ahead of election
Most Read News
US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death
Pedestrians crossing the road jumping over the road divider without forethought
30 Rohingyas detained while trying to cross border in Cumilla
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in southern Mexico
Gowher Rizvi: The man behind the curtain
Leaders from Ukraine, Britain and Turkey and their EU counterparts
Europe club meets in Prague to build 'new order' without Russia
WB lowers BD growth forecast
Human rights conundrum
Logo of New Zealand Tri-series unveiled
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft