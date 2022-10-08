

Entrepreneurship of 21st century



Nowadays SME (Small and Medium Enterprises) plays an important role in the economy of Bangladesh. It reflects an impact on growth and downfall of employment, export and above all GDP. The total number of SMEs in Bangladesh is approximately 7900,000 in which 93.6% is small and 6.3% is medium. The total contribution of SME in GDP is 20.25%.



A report published by Ministry of Planning, SME's are responsible for 45% of manufacturing value addition, about 80% of industrial employment, about 90% of total industrial units and make up for about 25% of the labour in the country. According to Ministry of Planning, approximately 15 lakhs jobs were created by SMEs between 2003 and 2014. This number is only increasing since the introduction of E-commerce.



An entrepreneur may think he is only working hard to build his own business and provide for himself and his family. But a start up founder plays an influential role in economic growth and standard of living of others. Entrepreneurs can be defined as job creators instead of job seekers. When there is one entrepreneur, there is one less job seeker in the country who can provide employment to others. This reduced unemployment problem clears the path towards economic development.



Entrepreneurs also have an undeniable role in regional development by locating their industries in less developed or backward areas. The growth of business will lead to structural improvement of that locality like better roads, rail track, schools, hospitals etc. and other public and private good which may not be available otherwise. A successful entrepreneur would want to have a place in foreign market which will help to grow a country's export as a result GDP and per capita income.



A country can not ascend to the peak of its prosperity if the female community of that country lags behind. Women entrepreneurship development remains a challenging phenomenon in Bangladesh.Women's, especially rural women's economic activities are mainly confined to the household chores, and their mobility outside the home is also restricted because of the existing norms.The number of women entrepreneurs is fewer than men. In recent years, the rate of new business formation by female has increased significantly in Bangladesh. Accordingto Economic Census 2013, the number female established business is 0.59 million (7.21%) which was 0.10 million (2.80%) in 2001 and 2003.



An Entrepreneur faces a lot of challenges in today's competitive world. These problems are curable by taking proper measures. Shortage of capital can be the first problem in start up business. There are many ways to earn funding from bank loans or from family or friends.



There can be another problem like cash flow management, hiring employees, time management, delegating tasks, choosing what to sell, marketing strategy etc. Besides all these problems, an entrepreneur continuously feels the pressure of risks of business, suffers from uncertain future for price volatility of raw materials and final products, income fluctuations, social and familial obstacles etc.



These obstacles can be broken. An entrepreneur should take a decision very carefully.One obstacle to entrepreneurships development in Bangladesh is lack of entrepreneur related education. Government should provide better facilities for job training through Government National Training Institute and provide information on SME loans of Bangladesh Bank.

To increase women's participation in the labour force as entrepreneur, the government and the private sector needs to increase childcare facilities. Government and private sector can take action to ensure women-friendly working environment. Women entrepreneur should be provided with different training and seminars to be more efficient. They should be helped to manage loans and to promote business through SME fair.



Nowadays, government and many NGOs are helping rural women to improve their economic stage and standard of living. National Women Organisation (NWO) is providing every woman with 5,000 to 20,000 TK loan. Under the micro-credit programme for women's self-employment, loans of TK 5,000 to TK 15,000 are provided to each woman in 463 upazilas of 64 districts. Bangladesh Bank offers loans to women entrepreneurs up to TK 2500,000 against personal guarantee only at 10% interest.



Bangladesh has many successful, exemplary entrepreneurs. For example, Samson Chowdhury, son of a medical officer in an outdoor dispensary, started a small pharmacy at Ataikula in Pabna in 1952. It was beginning of the country's one of the leading pharmaceutical companies that eventually became the Square Group. He was awarded the "Best Entrepreneur of the Country" for the year 2000-2001 by The Daily Star and DHL. Iqbal Quadir is the founder of Grameen Phone. He says "No matter how rigorously we think about problems, at a deeper level passion is important because it drives us to find a logical solution."Shahadat Hossain, the founder and CEO of Sure Cash says "At some point, I started thinking about what products we can build that can be used by the people of this country. In Bangladesh, most adults already have mobile phones but only 30% of the people have financial services. Therefore, we wanted to build a financial services product using the mobile phones. And that triggered the conception of Sure Cash".



Entrepreneurship is a major contributing factor to economic growth in terms of creating employment for individuals at micro level and significantly increasing the country's GDP. Bangladesh Government also took steps to encourage young entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs will make economy more dynamic. Bangladesh will see the light of success through entrepreneurship.

The writer is an Undergraduate student, Economics, NSTU











