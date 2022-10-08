

Climate insurance facilities in country a must



Though Bangladesh emits only 0.21% of total global carbon, but it is the seventh most climate vulnerable nation. Bangladesh's geographic location, hydro-metrological conditions and a number of socio-economic and policy issues make it more vulnerable to climate change. The effects of climate change on agriculture, water, food security, health and development are significantly increasing. Increased rainfall, rising sea levels, tropical cyclones, salinity, drought, and river erosion are the major effects of climate change.



From 2000 to 2020, Bangladesh saw 11,460 fatalities, 185 extreme weather events and damages of USD 3.72 billion as a result of climate change. Flood alone is accounted for 57% of total financial loss in Bangladesh. World Bank Institute estimates 3.5 million people in Bangladesh are at risk of flood. Only in 2022 flood, millions of people are being displaced, 141 people are killed and 300,000 people are compelled to move for shelter and 84,000 hector agricultural lands have been affected.



Nearly 30 million people who live in the coastal area might be at risk from sea level rise. As a result of sea level rise accelerate, 0.9 million people will be displaced by 2050 and 2.1 million by 2100. In 2050, one in every seven people will be displaced and 11% of its lands will be under water.Salt infiltrates in agricultural lands hindering crop growth, drinking water and supply threats in coastal areas.Research data of Bangladesh Soil Resource Development Resource, 2009 found that 105.6 million hectors of land will be affected by saline water.



To exacerbate catastrophic risks, Bangladesh government needs legislative and regulative framework to avoid potential source of loss for citizens, livestock, infrastructures, agriculture and business. Government bureaus must be willing to commit to a fast, evidence-based decision-making processes for post-disaster measures. Planningon post disaster financing should be implemented instantly after the catastrophe. Climate induced natural disaster loses 08-1.1 percent of total GDP and shifts people to urban slums. For this, government needs to strike a balance between short-term insurance policies and long-term adaption measurements for resilience.



Despite the country's familiarity with crop insurance, it is not acquainted with "Disaster Insurance /Risk Insurance". Disaster risk financial and insurance programme aimed to achieve financial resilience build upon risk layering, bottom-up approach through domestic reserve, annual budget allocation, public and private investment.



Insurance helps financial stability and capital flow for disaster recovery. Several climate vulnerable countries in Africa, Latin America, East Asia, Europe are experiencing climate insurance whereas Belgium, Spain, France, Denmark, UK, Hungary, Romania and Latvian governments are directly involved in the insurance scheme. Their premium payments are made by insurance companies, local governments, municipalities and ministries.



Bangladesh Government started "crop insurance" measurements in 1977 under Sadharan Bima Corporation. It took a pilot programme in 2019-20 fiscal year for crop insurance with 10 types of facilities, but it did not get proper success. In 2018, only 9,500 small farmers get their premium, which is less than theirs damage of croplands.



Every fiscal year Bangladesh loses 10-20 percent of crops that estimated USD 156.4 million. But very few croplands are under insurance facilities. Apart from government companies, some private insurance companies also started agricultural/crop, livestock death insurance. Green Delta Insurance Company investing from International Finance Corporation starts weather index based agricultural insurance which covered 5,200 acres lands of 10,000 farmers. BRAC and Islamic Relief jointly started livestock death insurance policy. Since 2019 fiscal year, 214,836 farmers are under Sadharan Bima Corporation and Green Delta Insurance Company Limited (The Business Standard, July1, 2022). From 2018, Syngenta Foundation's "Surrokha" project has helped farmers with at least 19 crop insurance facilities.



Apart from crop insurance, Bangladesh government should facilitate disaster insurance to all people, livestock, households and businesses in disaster prone areas. Despite the fact insurance is available for very few croplands loss it does not cover deaths, illness, or property and business damage. International Displacement Monitoring Centre found that every year an average 700,000 people are displaced due to natural disasters. Fifty percent of urban slum people are riverbank flood and erosion affected. Their lives become insecure because of natural calamities. If they are insured, their life standard will improve and sothey will not be migratedto urban area.



When earning members from marginalized families die or get injured in a climate disaster, their family is left in a dire position. So, they need post disaster financial assistance with loss and damage based insurance coverage.



Healthcare is also an important issue in post disaster time. Bangladeshi people are at higher risk for climate sensitive disease. 14.7 million people are classified as being at high risk of malaria.Unfortunately, health care facilities are potentially ignored.



Bangladesh "Delta Plan 2100" aims to transform Bangladesh into resilient delta, which identified 34 projects as climate reelevated. Though government'sadapted "National Plan for Disaster Risk Management" for humanitarian response and emergency recovery management,"Priority: 3" articulated investing for disaster risk reduction for residences including insurance as their agenda was not mentioned in case of its implementation.



Bangladeshhas lost BDT 1.80 lakh crores due to natural disaster during the past six year. Government should increase risk reduction fund for resilience. A weather index-based insurance policy should be implemented. The victims will be able to recover some of their losses through insurance. Government, insurance companies, Bank and NGOs should work together to improve people's miseries regarding climate disasters eyeing on index or parametric insurance systems.

The writer is general secretary, Green Movement Bangladesh















