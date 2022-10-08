Video
Saturday, 8 October, 2022
Home Countryside

99pc target of T-Aman cultivation achieved in Khulna region

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 7: At least 98.82 per cent target of cultivating paddy has been achieved in the Khulna agriculture region in the current Aman season, said an official of the Department of the Agriculture (DAE) of Khulna region recently.
The DAE has fixed  Aman cultivation  at 2, 99,110 hectares (ha) of land with production target of 84,723  metric tons (mt ) of clean Aman rice (1, 20,785 mt paddy) in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira and Narail districts.
Farmers have cultivated Aman  on 2,95,570 ha, less by 3,540 ha or 1.18 per cent against the fixed farming target, said  DAE's Deputy Director (DD-in-charge) of Khulna Region (In-Charge) Agriculturist Md Hafizur Rahman.   
In Khulna, Aman has been farmed on 94,185 ha, exceeded by 1,015 ha or  101.09 per cent against the fixed farming target.
Besides, Bagerhat farmers have cultivated 71,170 ha, decreased by 2,835 ha or 96.17 per cent against the target, Satkhira farmers have cultivated 88,525 ha, decreased by 1,385 ha  or 98.46 per cent against the target, and Narail farmers have cultivated 42,090 ha, exceed by 65 ha or 101.15 per cent against the target.
Due to less rainfall during sapling plantation period in Bagerhat and Satkhira, farmers were not able to exceed the cultivation target, the DAE DD said.



