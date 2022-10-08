Video
A day for joy of street children at Nabinagar

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Our Correspondent

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Oct 7: Nabinagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) in the district spent a whole day with several hundreds of floating and underprivileged children on Thursday.
UNO Md Ekramul Siddiq played with them and had lunch with them. He gave them gifts.
Their recreational gathering was held at a park of Alamnagar area in Nabinagar Municipality.
In order to bring street children in the mainstream of the society and bloom their mentality, this arrangement has been made, UNO said.
"My two-year service life has been completed at Nabinagar. Maybe I will go away after few days. Before being re-posted, I wanted to do something for these children," he added.
Among others, Nabinagar Poura Councillor Abu Hanif, Social Activist Shahin Reza Titu, woman leader Putul Begum were present at that time.


