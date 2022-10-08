Seven people found dead in five districts

Seven people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Noakhali, Tangail, Rajshahi, Patuakhali and Pabna, in four days.

NOAKHALI: The body of a young woman was recovered from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Trisha Saha, 26, daughter of Kamal Saha, a resident of Masterpara area under Noakhali Municipality.

It was learnt that locals spotted the body of the woman floating in a pond in Ward No. 2 Uttar Master Para area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond at noon and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that she might have drowned in the pond.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam Police Station (PS) Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a man from an abandoned land in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Hasmat Ali, 50, son of late Hayed Ali, a resident of Parbaijora Village in the upazila. He was a vendor by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said one Tafiz Uddin of the area took Tk 4.5 lakh from Hasmat Ali as a loan about five years back. As Tafiz did not pay the money back to Hasmat, an altercation took place in between them on Monday afternoon. Tafiz along with one Rahim Badsha beat him at one stage of the altercation.

On Wednesday, Rahim Badsha again locked into an altercation wil Hasmat. Following this, one Kamal called Hasmat out of the house at around 8pm for settling the matter.

Hasmat Ali had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body lying on an abandoned land owned by Yarchan in Parbaijora Village at dawn on Thursday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that he might have been strangled by miscreants over previous enmity.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

Nagarpur PS OC Md Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Two people including a woman have been found dead in Tanore and Charghat upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a mango tree in Tanore Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Arif Hossain, 33, son of Mojibor Rahman, a resident of Parisho Village in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession.

Tanore PS Inspector Usman Gani said locals spotted the body hanging from a branch of a mango tree in Kalna Village in the afternoon and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

Tanore PS OC Kamruzzaman Mia confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken after investigation.

On the other hand, police recovered the burnt body of a woman from the roof of her residence in Charghat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nasima Begum, 50, wife of Abdus Salam, a resident of Chamta Village under Shalua Union in the upazila. She had been suffering from mental illness.

Police sources said the family members saw the burnt body of Nasima Begum lying on the roof of her residence in Chamta area at around 8am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members claimed that Nasima Begum might have committed suicide after setting herself on fire on Sunday night.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Charghat Model PS in this connection.

Charghat Model PS OC Mahbubul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

BAUPHAL, PAUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a woman from a primary school in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said Narayanpasha Government Primary School in Ward No. 6 under Kanakdia Union in the upazila was closed from October 1 on the occasion of the Durga Puja.

However, some boys were playing on the school ground at around 1pm on Monday. At that time, it was started raining. Due to this, the boys entered the school building. They, later, saw the body of the woman on the second floor of the building and informed locals.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kanakdia Union Parishad Chairman Shahin Hawlader said it is assumed that someone might have killed the woman after rape.

Bauphal PS OC Md Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

SANTHIA, PABNA: The bodies of two young men, who went missing in the Jamuna River in Santhia Upazila of the district, were recovered on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Panna, 25, son of Akkas Ali of Bhairabpur Village under Khetupara Union in the upazila, and Ashiq, 20, son of Amir Ali, a resident of Kalchuri Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. They were cousin brothers in relation.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the two brothers went to Nagarbari area of the upazila on Saturday to attend a function.

However, the two along with another youth were riding a boat in the Jamuna River at noon. At one stage, the boat capsized after being hit by a ship at Nagarbari Ghat, which left the Panna and Ashiq missing in the river.

Later on, their bodies were recovered from the river in Pratappur area adjacent to Nagarbari Naval Port on Monday morning.

The bodies were, however, handed over to the deceased's family members after formalities, said Nagarbari Naval Police Outpost In-Charge Shariful Islam.

Aminpur PS OC Rawshan Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.







