Four nabbed with drugs in 3 dists

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Joypurhat and Pirojpur, in three days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a man along with hemp, heroin and yaba tablets from Bagha Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Abdul Awal, 45, son of late Ayen Majhi, a resident of Kalidaskhali Char area under Chakrajapur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kalidaskhali Padmar Char area at night, and arrested him.

The law enforcers also recovered 1kg of hemp, 12 grams of heroin and 25 yaba tablets from his possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha Police Station (PS), the arrested was sent to jail on Thursday morning following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along 300 yaba tablets from the district town on Monday night.

The arrested men are Anwar Hossain, 38, son of Shamsuddin of Dakshin Ramchandrapur Moynapara Village, and Arafat, 22, son of Wahed of Damudpur Khulupara Village in Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur District.

District DB Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Amirul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Maroari Patti area in Joypurhat Town at around 10:30pm, and arrested the along with the yaba tablets.

The arrested persons confessed of their involvement in drug dealing for for long during preliminary interrogation.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the SI added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a female drug dealer along with hemp from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested person is Maksuda Akhter, 26, wife of Soleman Hawlader, a resident of Dakshin Bhandaria Mohalla under Bhandaria Municipality. She is the daughter of late A Majed Hawlader of the same area.

RAB-8 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Barishal Camp conducted a drive in Bhandaria Fire Service Station area in the afternoon, and arrested Maksuda along with 1kg and 800 grams of hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhandaria PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Bhandaria PS SI Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter.







