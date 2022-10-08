Two people electrocuted in Panchagarh, Kurigram

Two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Panchagarh and Kurigram, on Thursday.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A man was electrocuted in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Azizul Haque, 60, a resident of Ganagach Village under Bhajanpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Azizul came in contact with an electric wire in the afternoon while he was working next to his house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and took him to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A young man was electrocuted in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ajijar Rahman, 25, son of Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Kadamtala Village under Hatia Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Ajijar came in contact with a live electric wire at around 12pm while he was repairing the connection of a rice mill in his house, which left him seriously injured.

Later on, the family members rescued him and rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Ajijar Rahman dead.







