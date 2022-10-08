Video
Home Countryside

Farmer dies from snakebite at Taltali

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Our Correspondent

TALTALI, BARGUNA, Oct 7: A farmer, who was injured after being bitten by a snake in Taltali Upazila of the district, died on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Zakir, 40, son of Golam Mostafa, a resident of Chhoto Amkhola Village under Sonakata Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that a poisonous snake bit Zakir near his house on Wednesday morning, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued the injured and took him to local snake charmer.
Later on, Zakir was taken to the upazila health complex when his condition was deteriorated further on Thursday morning, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Sonakata Union Parishad Member of Ward No. 5 Jahangir Hawlader confirmed the incident.


