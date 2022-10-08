Video
14 personalities honoured in Pabna

Published : Saturday, 8 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Oct 7: Pabna District Shilpakala Academy announced names of 15 personalities for its Shilpakala Academy award for 2017, 2018 and 2019.
An award-giving ceremony was organized by the academy in its auditorium in the town on Thursday.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afroza Akhter presided over the award-giving function.  Zilla Parishad Administration M Rezaul Rhamim Lal attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Additional Superintendent of Police Rokonuzzaman was present as special guest.
The recipients of 2017 award are: Mohammad Amirul Islam (Vocalist), Mohammad Mozzamel Haque (Dramatics), Baul Tofazzal Hossain Boyati (Folklore), Md Abdud Dain Sarker (Organizer) and Sarowar Khan Milon (Recitation).
The selected cultural personalities for 2018 award are: Ful Renu Das (Vocalist), Faridul Islam Khokon (Dramatics), Md Abu  Hanzala (Folklore), Md Wahidzzaman Khan (Film), and Dr. Mohammad Habibullah (Organizer).
The selected cultural personalities for 2019 award are:  Llalita Kala Kendro (Creative cultural organization), Proloy Chakay (Vocalist), Gonesh Das (Dramatics), Swadhin Mazumder (Recitation) and Md Zillur Rahaman Sohel (Musical instrument).
Each recipient received a medal, a cheque of Tk 10 thousand, and a certificate.


