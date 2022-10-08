Eight arrested in different rape cases

Eight people were arrested and a former union parishad (UP) chairman was sued in different rape cases in six districts- Cumilla, Naogaon, Laxmipur, Gazipur, Patuakhali and Madaripur, in recent times.

CUMILLA: A prime accused of a gang-rape case at Baruara in the district has been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Dhaka.

The arrested man is Alamgir Hossain. Members of RAB-10 arrested him from Kajla in Jatrabari area in the capital on Thursday morning. He is the prime accused in a case filed with Barura Police Station (PS) under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act on July 13 last.

RAB-10 Commander Additional DIG Mohammad Farid Uddin said under primary interrogation, arrested Alamgir said his friend living in Ratanpur area of Barura and accused No. 3 of the case developed a false love affair with the 23-year-old victim living in Laksam area. Later on, with the help of Alamgir, his friend offered the girl to marry her escaping from her house. On July 12, the accused Alamgir and his friend took the victim girl alluring her to Chhoto Kalikapur from her house. Then arrested Alamgir and his friend called in their two associates over mobile phone.

Alamgir and his friend Makram took the girl to an isolated place at Durgapur Karjon Khalpar as per their plan telling her that she was being taken to Quazi office where Alamgir and his friend raped the girl after one another. Then the rapists left the girl on the roadside at Durgapur threatening her that she would be killed if the matter was disclosed.

Later on, the victim told her family members about the incident. In consultation with the family, the victim filed a rape case against four including Alamgir with Barura PS. Knowing about the case, all the accused including Alamgir went into hiding.

On information, a team of the elite force arrested Alamgir from Jatrabari area in Dhaka on Thursday, the RAB official added.

NAOGAON: A man has been arrested by members of RAB on charge of raping his own mother-in-law in the district.

Natore Camp RAB-5 members arrested the culprit, said a press release sent on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the rapist was arrested from in front of Chandalbhog Jame Masjid under Turag PS in Dhaka at early hours.

The arrested man is Farhad Hossain, 35. He is the son of late Mannan of Dublahati Bonga Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The press release said the victim mother-in-law went to her son-in-law Farhad's house on August 28 last to see her daughter following the death of her 11-year-old grandson. At around 10pm on September 21, the mother-in-law fell asleep inside an adjacent room after dinner. At about 3am, Farhad entered his mother-in-law's bedroom silently and touched the sensitive parts of her body.

Anticipating the ill wish of her son-in-law, the victim tried to call in her daughter. But, Farhad pressed her mouth and then raped the woman threatening to kill her. The woman did not disclose the matter to anyone else being scared and ashamed of the incident.

At around 4pm on the following day, the victim fell sick and narrated the incident to her daughter. Then her daughter admitted her to Naogaon Sadar Hospital for treatment. Later on, being the plaintiff, she lodged a case against Farhad with Naogaon Sadar PS.

The press release further said that Farhad went into hiding following the incident. Raids were carried out under the supervision of RAB-5 Natore Camp Company Commander Farhad Hossain and its Deputy Commander Rafiqul Islam. During the raids, the RAB-5 personnel managed to arrest accused Farhad from in front of Chandalbhog Jame Masjid under Turag PS in Dhaka early Wednesday. Then he was handed over to Naogaon Sadar Model PS.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naogaon Sadar Model PS Faisal Bin Ahsan said a rape accused arrested during the raid of RAB was handed over to the PS.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Wednesday afternoon, the OC added.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a man on charge of gang-rape of a woman in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested man is Delwar Hossain, son of Abul Kashem of Madhya Charmartin area in the upazila.

Police sources said Delwar took the victim to Rita Cinema Hall at Karunanagar Bazar alluring her to show a movie on Sunday afternoon. He along with his friend Monir Hossain raped the woman after taking her to a room in the cinema hall.

The victim lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Kamalnagar PS on Monday.

Following this, police arrested Delwar at night.

The victim was sent to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital for medical.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the matter.

GAZIPUR: Locals thrashed two youths and handed them over to police on Saturday after nabbing them while raping a minor girl at Tongi in the district.

The incident took place in Natun Bazar area at Tongi in the afternoon.

The arrested men are: Junayed, 20, of Gopalpur area, and Shipu, 22, a resident of Tistar Gate area under Tongi East PS.

Tongi East PS OC Ashraful Islam said locals caught the accused at noon when they were raping a 13-year old girl in an abandoned building of Capri Cinema Hall at Natun Bazar. They were given a mass beating, however, two of their accomplices managed to flee.

The rape survivor was first taken to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital at Tongi and later, was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

OC Ashraful also said the two youths are being questioned in custody after treatment at a hospital.

Legal actions against them will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: Three persons have been arrested on charge of gang-rape of a housewife confining her to a house in Kalapara Upazila of the district.

The victim woman was sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital on Saturday afternoon for medical examination, while the accused were sent to court.

The arrested persons are Shahidul Islam, 36, Malek Howlader, 50, and Alamgir Hossain, 36, residents of Dakshin Charpara Village under Mithaganj Union in the upazila.

Quoting the case statement, Kalapara PS OC Md Jasim said the three accused gang-raped the woman confining her in the empty house of one Malek Hawlader on September 24 last.

The police official said the housewife, who hails from Pagla area in Rasulpur of Narayanganj, had a strained relation with her husband over the last couple of days. She got acquainted with the housewife through another woman of his flat to resolve the family feud.

Then Shahidul assured the housewife of resolving the matter through a 'fakir' in exchange of Tk 20,000. He then brought the woman to Kalapara on September 23 taking the money.

On the following day, the woman was told that she would have to go to 'fakir' for 'tadbir.' Then Shahidul took her to an empty house of one Malek Hawlader, where he along with other gang-raped her. She was also threatened to kill if she had disclosed it to anyone.

Being freed from the accused the following day, the woman went to Dhaka and informed her guardians about the matter. They, later, came to Kalapara and informed the matter to police.

The Kalapara PS OC further said they had arrested three persons for their involvement in the gang-rape on the basis of the complaint of the victim.

The housewife was sent to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital while the accused were produced before the court, the OC added.

MADARIPUR: A case has been filed against a former UP chairman in connection with raping a 14-year-old disabled girl in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Accused former Chilarchar UP chairman Saiful Alam Babul Sarder went into hiding soon after the incident.

According to the case statement, the victim used to stay with her family in a rented house owned by Babul Sarder. On Thursday afternoon, he raped the victim in absence of her parent's at home.

Later on, the victim disclosed the matter to her parents.

After the incident, the accused threatened the victim's family for not to file any case in this regard.

The victim's father said, "No one in this area is assisting me as they are afraid of this chairman."

He demanded justice over the incident.

About the allegation, Babul Sarder said, "It is a political conspiracy. I demand a fair investigation of this incident."

When asked the reason for not staying in the area, Babul Sarder said, "I am hiding for my safety. I will come in front of everyone on time."

Madaripur Sadar PS OC Monowar Hossain Chowdhury said a case has been filed in this regard and police are trying to arrest the accused.







